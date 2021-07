The vicious circle of Government micro-management, Bureaucracy, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), and more Protocols. Medical practice procedures, like other SOPs, are dictated by the upper level imposing protocols along the chain of the administrative hierarchy. For instance, if a medical facility forecasts to inaugurate a practice set for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia, irrespective of what and how the treating physicians choose to prescribe an antibiotic, he must select from the set of drugs that are approved and recommended by the Food and drug administration (FDA). Or, in some cases, they have the choice of prescribing from the list of formularies permissible by the patient's insurance carrier, further narrowing down the number of antibiotics to pick from the list of approved options by the FDA.