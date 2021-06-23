Cancel
SEAL Team season 5: Filming start date revealed by series star

Cover picture for the articleFor those wondering as to when SEAL Team season 5 would be kicking off production, we’re pleased to have an answer within!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star AJ Buckley made it clear that four weeks from today, the cast and crew would be gathering together again to kick off work on new episodes. That is a window in time that is comparable to the first three seasons, as opposed to season 4 where everything was slowed down due to the health crisis.

