It’s that time of year again. The debut of EA Sports’ Madden 22 cover, which, if you’re a sports fan, you know is a big deal. For this year’s game, they went all out, too. I mean, how much bigger could you go than Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? With the “Two GOATS” branding, Madden is going all-in on the star power for this version of the game that will be out later this summer. With the announcement of the new cover, we were able to catch up with Patrick Mahomes to talk about gracing the cover for a second time, the shoot with Tom Brady, the upcoming Chiefs season, and much more. Check out the interview and first Madden 22 trailer below.