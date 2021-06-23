Cancel
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

By Chris Willman
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.

Cancer98online.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive”

Blink-182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday that he has been privately battling cancer and receiving chemotherapy. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus shared on Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
Celebritiesnewsatw.com

'It sucks and I'm scared': Blink-182 star reveals cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus says he has cancer, saying the diagnosis “sucks and I’m scared”. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Amazon Devices and Accessories,. Amazon Devices. Find some of the...
West Hollywood, CAqrockonline.com

Mark Hoppus Gives Fans an Update on His Cancer Battle

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 offers cancer treatment update

(CNN) — Mark Hoppus caught the world up on how he's been doing since recently sharing his cancer diagnosis. The Blink-182 singer and bassist appeared on an almost 45-minute Blinko stream on Twitch and said he was feeling better than he had felt the day before. "Yesterday was hellish for...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Cancer Diagnoses (VIDEO)

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has opened up about the recent news of his cancer diagnoses. It was discovered that the bassist and founder of Blink-182 had cancer when he posted Instagram stories with the caption: ‘Yes hello. One cancer treatment please.’. This was a shock to many fans of the...
Celebritiesbritpopnews.com

Blink-182 Member Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 singer/bassist Mark Hoppus appeared to announce that he has cancer in a treatment photo he posted on Wednesday. Kuri44 posted on Reddit, “I literally burst out in tears when I saw this pic. Awful news. He seems to be in good spirits, which is important. I pray he makes a full recovery and will keep him in my prayers. Sending all my love and positive vibes to Mark, his family, and his loved ones❤️🙏🏼”
