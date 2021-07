Andrew Tunstall, sales manager at InterSystems, discusses why data is the real differentiator in direct-to-consumer (D2C) retail. Within the retail sector, going direct-to-consumer (D2C) has become increasingly popular among big brands, and there is no sign of this trend slowing down, and why would it? After all, it allows retailers and manufacturers to move away from working with channel partners, thereby giving them complete control of the end-to-end consumer experience, as well as more agility, opportunities to innovate, and increased revenue.