TV Series

Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 2

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2, the new leader of town had a lot to handle when Greylock's power got shut off. As she proposed a controversial new idea, she had to come to an agreement with someone close to her about the power. Meanwhile, Bella pushed...

www.tvfanatic.com
Person
Sarah
#The Republic Of Sarah#New Idea
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 15 Online

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 15 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Charmed (2018) S3E15 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 15, Maggie has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy to...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2: Power

Sarah faces a major challenge when Greylock’s power is shut off on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2, “Power.” With a lot of responsibility on her shoulders, Sarah wonders if she should turn to her mother for legal counsel. As it turns out, advocating for and leading a...
TV Seriesjoplinbusinessjournal.com

Watch online Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 2: Release time and date, download and streaming links, where to watch and Episode 1 spoilers

Rick and Morty is a popular cartoon series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. Rick and Morty are a classic because of its interdimensional adventures, fascinating characters, and captivating plot which is telecasted on Cartoon Network’s nighttime Adult Swim programming block. To watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode...
TV Seriescbr.com

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 8, ‘Stressed Western' Recap & Spoilers

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 8, "Stressed Western," which aired Sunday on The CW. Excited to have their captain back, the crew of the Waverider wants to make sure Sara wakes up refreshed and feeling at home. Ava makes her breakfast, filling a tray with all of her favorite things but not before Zari swoops in and trades the coffee for a smoothie, despite Ava's protests. Sara isn't the only one getting pampered, though, as Behrad time-hacks an aged steak for Mick, thanking him for bringing Sara back. Inside Sara and Ava's bedroom, Ava walks in with the breakfast in bed, happy to have her fiancée back. They start discussing some Legends drama, but Ava pushes it aside, wanting to spend as much time with Sara as possible. However, Sara is still struggling with the revelation that she is an alien-human hybrid clone, and she lets Ava know immediately. Ava is shocked about Sara's news but is comforted when Sara lets her know everything is fine. Sara then asks Ava to keep the news secret from the team, mostly because she wants to have a normal first mission together before dropping the bombshell on them. Ava agrees, just in time for Gideon to discover a new alien pod.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Batwoman Loses Two Stars Ahead of Season 3

Gotham City will be down two members of the Kane family on Batwoman Season 3. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that both Dougray Scott and Wallis Day will not be back on the superhero drama. “This character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse,” showrunner...
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Good Girls: Mae Whitman "Sad and Confused" Following Cancellation

Good Girls got some not-so-good news last week. The beloved NBC dramedy got canceled after four seasons. The news understandably took the cast and crew by surprise, and Mae Whitman is shedding light on her thoughts. “Feel too sad and confused to look at phone,” Whitman wrote in an Instagram...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Big Brother Announces Huge Changes Ahead of Season 23

I typically look forward to the series every summer, but somewhere along the way, the excitement has waned. My colleague perfectly summed it up last year after the horrible All-Stars concluded. Looking ahead to Big Brother Season 23, which is set to launch July 7, we can expect another live...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Another Huge Return Confirmed!

Dexter Morgan is returning to Showtime later this year, and it's going to be staging quite the family reunion. The highly-anticipated revival will find Michael C. Hall's Dexter in a new location, complete with a whole host of new faces. But now, Dexter fansite, Dexter Daily has unveiled another huge...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest: Canceled Drama Returns to Netflix Top Spot

Manifest may be canceled, but the show remains a solid streaming option at Netflix. Shortly before of its NBC cancellation after three seasons, the first two seasons scaled the Netflix chart, flying to the No. 1 position. On Tuesday, the series returned to that position and remains there as of...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Long road to season 9

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? After last week’s controversial “Konets,” it certainly makes sense to crave more information. With that very thing in mind, within this piece we’ll take you through both the short and long-term futures of this franchise, telling you every single thing we’ve learned along the way.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Good Doctor' Fans Stunned Following Major Star's Decision to Exit Series

The Good Doctor will have one less star when it returns for Season 5, as actress Antonia Thomas stunned fans by announcing she is exiting the series. Thomas sat down with Deadline to discuss leaving the show and revealed how Monday's Season 4 finale episode will be her last as Dr. Claire Brown — a role she's played since Season 1.