Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 2

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 8, "Stressed Western," which aired Sunday on The CW. Excited to have their captain back, the crew of the Waverider wants to make sure Sara wakes up refreshed and feeling at home. Ava makes her breakfast, filling a tray with all of her favorite things but not before Zari swoops in and trades the coffee for a smoothie, despite Ava's protests. Sara isn't the only one getting pampered, though, as Behrad time-hacks an aged steak for Mick, thanking him for bringing Sara back. Inside Sara and Ava's bedroom, Ava walks in with the breakfast in bed, happy to have her fiancée back. They start discussing some Legends drama, but Ava pushes it aside, wanting to spend as much time with Sara as possible. However, Sara is still struggling with the revelation that she is an alien-human hybrid clone, and she lets Ava know immediately. Ava is shocked about Sara's news but is comforted when Sara lets her know everything is fine. Sara then asks Ava to keep the news secret from the team, mostly because she wants to have a normal first mission together before dropping the bombshell on them. Ava agrees, just in time for Gideon to discover a new alien pod.