Saucony And Acribik Team Up To Release ‘Tech Noir’ Azura

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 22, 2021) – Blackbird Studio and Nashville-based developer of audio tools KIT Plugins (KIT) have teamed up to release the BB N105 plugin, the first-ever channel strip emulation of the rare Neve analog console in Blackbird’s legendary Studio A. The emulation is the only one of its kind, bringing the cleanest and most pure sonic quality and sound of Studio A to modern DAWs. The BB N105 is the second release from Blackbird Studio and KIT Plugins following the Blackbird High Gain Profile Pack for Kemper, and is part of a long-term partnership exclusively announced via Billboard, read more (HERE). Produce Like A Pro revealed the first full demonstration of the BB N105, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhkbvMjR3Jw&t=99s. The BB N105 plugin is now available for $99.99 at KIT Plugins here: https://kitplugins.com/products/kit-bb-n105.