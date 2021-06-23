Saucony And Acribik Team Up To Release ‘Tech Noir’ Azura

WALTHAM, MA (June 29, 2021) – As trail running continues its growth trajectory, so too is the mileage that trail runners are racking up in the rough stuff. For long-haul runs, off-road adventurers need a shoe that’s built to go the distance. Today, global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony introduces the all-new Xodus 11, challenging runners to “get out and stay out” in the brand’s most plush and protective trail shoe yet. The Xodus 11 was born for long runs on rugged terrain. The aggressive multi-directional lug pattern, underfoot rock shield and PWRTRAC™ rubber ensure great grip and protection, digging into mud and sticking to slippery rocks. PWRRUN+™ cushioning is soft and light underfoot, lending a full-suspension ride over long distances. Topped with an upgraded engineered mesh upper to ensure all-day comfort and protection, this is a shoe that will invite runners of all levels to test their limits. The Xodus 11 is available at saucony.com and select running specialty retailers globally.