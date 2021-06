On Friday night the WooSox and the IronPigs played game four of a six game homestand at Polar Park. In the bottom of the 2nd, Yairo Munoz hit a homer to make it a 1-0, WooSox game. At the top of the 5th, The IronPigs, Ryan Cordell hit a homer to make it a tie game, WooSox 1 and the IronPigs 1. In the bottom of the 5th, the WooSox came back with an answer for the IronPigs, with Jarren Duran hitting a homer and getting an RBI (Michael Gettys) for the WooSox to take the lead, 3-1. In the bottom of the 8th, Michael Chavis hit a homer and got an RBI (Franchy Cordero) to make it a 5-1, WooSox game. The final from Polar Park was Worcester 5 and the IronPigs 1.