The main Didier Deschamps reacted to TF1, Monday evening, after the blues were eliminated from Euro football and the defeat against Switzerland (3-3 ap, 5-4 tab). “You can imagine the sadness we can feel in this crazy scenario. We were at the end of our tether, we had done what we needed to lead 3 to 1 and then voila, in 10 minutes … We are not used to it, but a little excitement overcame us, which put this Swiss team back on the right track and we tried to the end, we had the chances in the second half and then after the penalty shoot-out it’s always cruel for a team, unfortunately for us we’re not used to it, but we have to accept it, it is also sport ”.