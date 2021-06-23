Travis Scott Releases 100 Signed Cans Of Cacti™Agave Spiked Seltzer For Entry At Astroworld Festival
Travis Scott and CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer are inviting lucky fans on a hunt to find 100 signed cans of CACTI with an epic prize enclosed: two tickets to the sold out Astroworld Festival headlined by the Diamond Certified artist and CACTI founder himself. Earlier this year, Astroworld Festival sold out of 100,000 tickets in under 30 minutes. These limited edition signed Strawberry cans adorned in a custom Astroworld themed wrap designed by Cactus Jack won’t stay on shelves for long. Go get one now!respect-mag.com