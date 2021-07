As I write this, it's 85 degrees outside and not yet 11 in the morning. We are in the midst of a heat wave — June gloom who? — and it's poised to only get hotter as the summer months progress. So, when I saw the new Allbirds Summer Capsule collection, I knew it was going to be in my rotation this season. The clothes are comfortable, easy to wear, and great options for staying in or going out.