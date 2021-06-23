Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ testimony was heartbreaking, sickening and urgent

By Rachel Brodsky
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiYZF_0adToqst00

It was so much worse than any of us could have ever imagined.

For the first time in 13 years, Britney Jean Spears has publicly spoken out about the conservatorship that has ruled her life, finances, career and her every decision since it was first implemented in 2008.

When Britney spoke in a Los Angeles special open hearing on 23 June, gone was the smiling, dancing woman fans have grown accustomed to seeing on the singer’s always-active Instagram, the same platform where she, or a member of her team, assured us over and over again that she was happy. Today, the woman who spoke to the judge was angry, speaking in a low, clear voice about the state of her life. “I am traumatized,” she said. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”

Continuing for the better part of 20 minutes, Britney said everything her #FreeBritney fans and followers have wanted her to say for years. The moment should have been a victory. And in some ways, it was. In other ways, Spears’s testimony made clear how she, at 39 years old, has almost no say in anything that happens in her life — but has, she alleges, been forced to work to the point of exhaustion for years. What she described went even further than what her #FreeBritney crusaders have theorized.

If she is to be believed, Britney isn’t just under “control” by a conservatorship — she is apparently forbidden from having children, getting married, driving in a car with her boyfriend, everything from the life-altering to the completely mundane. She has a laundry list of doctor’s appointments, some of which take place in the public neighborhood of Westlake, California. Britney argued that the choice of such a public place was made on purpose, so paparazzi waiting in the wings could take unflattering photos that would uphold the optics that she is still mentally unwell.

In other instances, she said, was allegedly forced to work for days on end, without breaks. If she refused any of these things, if she pushed back, what few freedoms she had were taken away. At one point, she claimed, she was forced to take lithium, which made her feel “drunk”, after she resisted doing another Las Vegas show.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

At one point, Spears even said that she wished to sue her family for how she’d been treated. “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change,” she said. “Now I’m telling the truth, OK, I’m not happy. I’m so angry it’s insane, and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing,” Spears continued, “my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad,” who, she said, “loved the control he had over me. He loved it.”

Prior to this, we had only the slimmest notion of how Britney really felt about living under the conservatorship, which has been largely overseen by her father, Jamie. The most telling evidence, until very recently, came from an interview Spears gave on MTV’s For The Record documentary in 2008, where she said, “I think [the conservatorship is] too in control. If I wasn’t under the restraints I’m under right now, with all the lawyers and doctors and people analyzing me every day — if that wasn’t there, I’d feel so liberated. When I tell them the way I feel, it’s like they hear but they’re really not listening … It’s like, it’s bad. But I’m sad.”

Back then, Britney was sad. She was mournful. Thirteen years later, she is livid. And if what she’s saying is true, we should be too.

View All 47 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britney Jean#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears testifies that conservators kept her from having a baby: ‘I have an IUD in my body’

Pop star Britney Spears says the team managing her decades-long financial and personal conservatorship used an IUD to prevent her from having more children, she testified in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The comments are the first breaking the long public silence about the 2008 stewardship arrangement which she now calls “slave” labour.“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel...
Celebritiesmyheraldreview.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears to make rare testimony to Los Angeles judge on conservatorship row

Britney Spears is expected to address a judge overseeing the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs since 2008, in the case’s most anticipated hearing in years.If Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny does not make a last-minute decision today (23 June) to seal the proceedings, Spears' words will be heard in open court for the first time in the 13-year conservatorship.The hearing has been eagerly awaited by the fans in the #FreeBritney movement, who feel she is being controlled unfairly against her will and are likely to gather outside the courthouse in large numbers.Spears, who is...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Britney Spears speaks at last: will her day in court upend all we thought we knew?

Britney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake sends support after court testimony – ‘We should all be supporting Britney’

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of Britney Spears after the singer-songwriter testified publicly in a bid to end her conservatorship.Spears’s personal and professional affairs have been controlled by a conservatorship since 2008. Her father Jamie Spears has been in control for the majority of that time, ceding partial control in 2019 to an attorney and a trust group.In a Los Angeles court hearing yesterday (23 June), Spears alleged that she had been forced to take Lithium against her will. She also claimed that the team managing her conservatorship had prevented her from having another baby by refusing...
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

On Sister Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Jamie Lynn Spears Is Not Here for Our Nonsense

Country singer and actor Jamie Lynn Spears wants you to know she does support her big sister Britney Spears, and she doesn’t need outside validation to prove it. Taking to Instagram, the younger Spears clapped back hard at those who were critical of her for not outwardly showing support for the pop superstar as she fights to end her conservatorship. At times angry, at times emotional, Jamie Lynn Spears says she’d back her older sister if she wanted to live on Mars or in a rainforest, or re-take her throne as country’s pop queen.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Britney Spears’ court testimony was ‘portrait of a nightmare,’ legal analyst says

Joining TODAY to talk about Britney Spears’ effort to end the controversial conservatorship she’s lived under for 13 years, legal analyst Lisa Green says the pop star’s court testimony Wednesday was “a portrait of a dystopian nightmare.” She adds: “I think what Britney accomplished was to start this new chapter in her life where she’ll get the opportunity to make her case in court and end the conservatorship.”
Theater & Dancegranthshala.com

Britney Spears Knew Her Calling at 2 Years Old

Britney Spears is a singer, songwriter and actor who rose to fame as one of the biggest stars of the 90s. Known as the “Princess of Pop,” Spears is responsible for songs such as “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “Toxic,” and “… Baby One More Time.” One of the first real paparazzi targets of the early 2000s, Spears has seen her share of controversies in the limelight.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Paris Hilton Shares Photos with Britney Spears for National Selfie Day: We 'Invented the Selfie'

On Monday, the 40-year-old television star shared two throwback photos of her and Britney Spears, 39, in honor of National Selfie Day. For the social media holiday, the Simple Life alum reposted a screenshot of her own tweet from 2017, which featured the now-15-year-old snaps of the two stars. Captioning the side-by-side photos with Spears four years ago, Hilton wrote at the time, "Me & Britney invented the selfie!"