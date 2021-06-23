Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

So the World May Believe

umc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI care a lot about the unity of the Christian Church, because the impression contentious Christian behavior gives to persons outside the church is harmful. Dr. David Field once wrote, “The essence of true church is to be a community that unites diverse people together.”[i] When the world looks at Christians and sees our divisions instead of unity, then we become unbelievable and unappealing. We look hypocritical. Our divisions hurt our reputation, and by extension, they hurt Christ’s reputation and his Gospel message for the world.

www.umc.org
Community Policy
View All 23 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World May#The Christian Church#Christians#John S Gospel#Christian Churches#Galatians#Jew#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPastors.com

Where Did Your Peace Go?

God wants you to have a fruitful ministry and become a peacemaker—the kind of leader who heals broken relationships instead of creating them. But too often, there’s conflict. It can destroy relationships, devastate communities, and ruin ministries. Many pastors have seen unresolved conflict wreak havoc over the most important areas of their lives.
Religionftc.co

Pastoral Advice Worth Repeating: Part 5 – Ground Yourself in God’s Word

Preaching and teaching the Bible is more than an academic exercise. It must be more. Teaching the Bible can be done academically, but “academic” is not a sufficient description for the Christian teacher as a whole, and especially not for the Christian pastor as a whole. William Still summarizes the pastoral office with beautiful concision:
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

The Cup

God repeatedly comforts His people by telling them that His discipline and punishment of them is always tempered with His mercy. Thus far in history, the cup of YHWH’s wrath has only been fully poured out at one place and on one person. Only Jesus, God the Son, has drunk the full cup of wrath. In eternity future, those not in Christ will spend that time trying to finish the cup.
Religionmarinlocalnews.com

Thomas Nibbe sermon: Beyond reason and understanding

This is the Sunday before the Fourth of July. It doesn’t. seem possible that we have progressed thus far into what is much more than the beginning of the new year of 2021. Let’s continue to place our nation in the Lord’s hands and commend all institutions and persons into God’s keeping.
ReligionAdvocate Messenger

How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest… You know just how far the east is from the west… from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religionearlycountynews.com

Attitude of Gratitude

Luke 5:12-16; 17:11-19 As we read scripture, it is important to remember that these writings occurred many centuries ago. Customs, words, and situations do not exactly “fit” the thinking of Western Society. Situations from the past must be viewed in the light of the “timeframe” of ancient Eastern society, and, also with the mindset of that geography in which it was written.
Religionftc.co

Is God for Us?

We live in an ego-centric society, which has saturated our churches and our faith. We have been programmed to think about ourselves. Most patterns in our lives are somehow tied to serving “me and my needs,” “my family,” or “my country.” Think about how much of our giving is tied to that which benefits us? Would we tithe as much if it were not tax-deductible? Would we give more to a building program (from which our kids will benefit) or a poverty program in Indonesia (which benefits me in no way)?
Religionseeleylake.com

Dropping our guard

“5 Let your gentleness show in your treatment of all people. The Lord is near. 6 Don’t be anxious about anything; rather, bring up all of your requests to God in your prayers and petitions, along with giving thanks. 7 Then the peace of God that exceeds all understanding will keep your hearts and minds safe in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:5-7, CEB)
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
Religionauburnvillager.com

Are world religions ways to salvation?

“Each religion is alone true, in the same way, each landscape, each picture, each poem, etc. is alone beautiful.”— Simone Weil. Ever since the time of the early Church, Christians have been concerned about the relationship between and among the various world religions. Scholars in religious studies deal with this problem under the rubric of “Religious Pluralism.” When I raised the question whether the world religions are ways to salvation in my classes, students had very strong feelings about this matter.
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

Examining ‘true freedom’

One evening, long ago, our family shared together an evening devotion before bedtime. As we read the Bible together, we came to the place where it says, “… I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:11b-12 ESV).
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: The power of testimony and prayer

NASHVILLE (BP) — This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, LifeWay publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from The...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionDesiring God

Can I Follow My New Heart?

“Why shouldn’t I follow my heart? If I am a Christian — if God has caused me to be ‘born again’ and has given me ‘a new heart’ — isn’t my new heart trustworthy?”. Readers have raised some version of this objection when I’ve exhorted Christians, “Don’t follow your heart.”...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

D.C. Collier: Why Has Christianity Survived ... 2021?

There is no rational explanation for how Christianity has survived so long apart from an outright miracle. To begin with, Christianity is based upon the life of an obscure itinerant preacher who appeared to have failed in his mission — deserted by friends, executed as a common criminal, penniless and alone, buried in a borrowed grave and left for dead.
Religionolneyenterprise.com

DEVOTIONAL

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”. What a humbling thought it is for God’s chosen people to truly understand the infinite love of The Lord. A love so immeasurable and boundless that it stretches across all of eternity. A love so vast and limitless in which God Himself would interrupt human history to show merciful kindness to sinners by coming in the person of Jesus Christ. The author of the book of Hebrews tells us, “He had to be made like His brethren in all things, being fully human in every way, that He might become a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, so that He may satisfy the wrath of God for the sins of the people.”
Religionrheaheraldnews.com

Preach It!

We often need a simple song to express our adoring hearts to God and, as is often necessary, satisfy our needs. Thank You Father, for Psalm 93. It is simple, yet so, so deep. Last week I mentioned a birthday breakfast with my young granddaughter and the importance of chocolate chip pancakes😊 Last Saturday it was hash browns and bacon for my seventeen-year-old granddaughter’s birthday. I was blessed beyond measure. She is wonderfully mature and bright and caring and beautiful and interactive. She loves Jesus and His Word deeply. She talked about her latest studies. For instance, she is reading a book that encourages preaching to yourself truth from Scripture. Yes!