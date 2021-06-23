Actor Terry Crews and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Ledisi Join This Week’s Episode of “Friday Night Vibes”

One of the biggest strengths of the NBC series' Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the ensemble cast and each has his/her own chance to shine. While initially built as a vehicle for Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta, each has come more than their own from his partner Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), rival-turned-wife Sgt Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), father and majorly ripped second-in-command Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), resident badass Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), lovable mainstays and buffoons Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Given how well the characters have been built over the course of seven seasons entering its eighth and final, it's hard to fathom interest not furthering in a spinoff involving any of these characters from creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Here are my choices on how Brooklyn Nine-Nine can live in the future.