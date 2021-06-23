Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

BASEBALL: La Salle Baseball Finishes as Best in the State

By John Knebels
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, PA – The ball took about a 30-minute flight toward the sky before landing in Justin Machita’s glove. At least it felt that way. After the La Salle High School senior left fielder snagged the high fly with the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh, the La Salle High School fans that filled parts of Penn State University’s Lubrano Park exhaled an audible sigh of relief while all of the Explorers raced to the infield to celebrate a nail-biting, 2-1 PIAA Class 6A state championship victory over District 7 champion Northern Allegheny.

www.philadelphiasportsdigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#State Crown#Catholic League#Pitching Machine#La Salle Caps#The La Salle High School#Explorers#Archbishop Wood#The Catholic League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Gladwin, MIPosted by
MISportsNow

Gladwin’s Run Ends in the State Semifinals in Baseball

EAST LANSING — Gladwin’s historic run ended in the Flying G’s first state semifinal game, losing to Stevensville-Lakeshore, 8-0, on Friday in Division 2. Lakeshore’s sophomore pitcher Zach Warren went all seven innings and tossed a no-hitter against Gladwin. “We probably turned the corner about middle of the season and...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Richter inks with Dickinson State to play baseball

Trent Richter’s three years at Western Nebraska Community College paid off when he signed a letter of intent on Thursday with Dickinson State College in Dickinson, North Dakota. Richter, a Scottsbluff High School graduate, was a key contributor to the Cougars’ baseball team that won the Region IX title in...
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

Baseball State Tournament Schedule Announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state baseball tournament schedule and pairings have been announced. The single elimination tournament is hosted at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston June 24-26. The full schedule is listed below. Class AAA. Thursday, June 24:. No. 1 Hurricane (31-1) vs. No. 4 St. Albans (25-7) –...
Springfield, ILwlds.com

Ross and Springfield High baseball Own State Titles

Waverly High School can boast about a student with a state track and field title. Will Ross captured the Class 1A state triple jump title with a leap of 49-feet and 9 inches. He captured first place with a school record leap. JHS boys’ track and field athletes will compete...
College Sportspackinsider.com

The Dream Scenario for NC State Baseball

The CWS is almost here. State returns to Omaha with what can only be described, as a literal hungry wolfpack. Scrappy, fearless and ready to just win games however possible, against whomever they play that day. We aren’t going to cover “worst case scenarios” much, because that’s not ideal nor...
Saint Cloud, MNPost-Bulletin

Hayfield rolls into baseball state semifinals

ST. CLOUD — This time there was no case of nerves. In fact, jitters were for the other guys. Hayfield had a young baseball team at the Class A state tournament two seasons ago and the Vikings made some rare mistakes in a 10-6 loss to Sacred Heart in the first round.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

South freshman baseball finishes season to remember

The future is looking bright for Grosse Pointe South High School baseball after the Blue Devils Junior Varsity B, or “Freshman,” team completed an extremely successful season. The team collected nearly 30 wins, but what stood out even more was the character of the players getting the job done on and off the field.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Hononegah baseball vies for state title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the top of the third, Ryan Anderson is on the mound for the Indians. There aren’t any runs yet in Joliet, but that soon changes. Senior Caden Dyhr drives to left field, and it’s over the fence for the homer and first run of the game. He’s greeted by his ecstatic teammates.
Indianapolis, INwfft.com

Eastside baseball setting sights on state

BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) - After taking down Delphi in semi-state last Saturday, the Eastside baseball team has their sights set on the Class 2A state title game with Providence. The Blazers and Pioneers will face off at Victory Field in Indianapolis on Monday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m.
Sartell, MNPosted by
WJON

Sartell Baseball Season Ends With Fourth Place Finish

The Sartell baseball team dropped a pair of games in the Class AAA state tournament in Jordan Wednesday afternoon. The Sabres fell 7-0 to the Mahtomedi Zephyrs in a semifinal matchup then dropped a wild third place game 16-15 shortly after. Sartell committed four errors and stranded nine runners in...
College SportsPosted by
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

LSU Baseball Coach Mainieri Booed as Final Game Finishes

Tell me you hold a grudge without telling me you hold a grudge. Tennessee fans did just that as the LSU Tiger baseball team finished their season with a loss to Tennessee. The final game for the Tigers also marked the end of a 15-year stint for Tigers Head Coach Paul Mainieri. It's not ideal to have your last game as a head coach be a loss. It's also not the going away celebration you want when you receive a boo instead of an applause after your name is announced.
Baseballgrandblancathletics.com

GB Baseball State Final vs Portage Central

BIG win Thursday (9-1 over Brother Rice) puts our baseball team back on the field for the championship Saturday morning!. SPECTATOR PARKING – Parking is available at Jenison Fieldhouse, IM West, the Kellogg Center parking deck and at the large lot on the south end of the Breslin Center. Please see the Parking Map for further detail on daily rates and free lots. There will be a small shuttle running between the stadium(s) and Lot 62W.
State College, PAReporter

La Salle edges North Allegheny to win PIAA 6A baseball title

STATE COLLEGE >> It was a "two runs and Ryan Marler" kind of week for La Salle. For the second time in five days, the La Salle right-handed pitcher threw a complete game gem in the state tournament and for the second time in five days, the Explorers made sure two runs was enough. This time, it got La Salle its first state baseball championship in seven years.
Saint Cloud, MNPost-Bulletin

P-E-M finishes fourth in Class AA state baseball: 'Those kids will forever be a part of something special'

ST. CLOUD — It wasn't the way the Plainview-Elgin-Millville baseball team wanted to end the season, but the Bulldogs will always have the memories of a lifetime. After winning in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, fifth-seeded P-E-M suffered a 13-3 loss in six innings to No. 1 Glencoe-Silver Lake in the semifinals on Wednesday. Then later in the evening, P-E-M fell 8-4 to Aitkin in the third-place game.
Onalaska, WInews8000.com

Onalaska baseball punches ticket to State

Onalaska baseball won a pair of sectional games in Baraboo Monday to earn the program’s third-ever trip to State and first since 1994. Onalaska first beat top seed Central 12-0 in five innings in the sectional semifinal, and they then beat Middleton 2-1 to clinch the State berth. COPYRIGHT 2021...