BASEBALL: La Salle Baseball Finishes as Best in the State
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The ball took about a 30-minute flight toward the sky before landing in Justin Machita's glove. At least it felt that way. After the La Salle High School senior left fielder snagged the high fly with the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh, the La Salle High School fans that filled parts of Penn State University's Lubrano Park exhaled an audible sigh of relief while all of the Explorers raced to the infield to celebrate a nail-biting, 2-1 PIAA Class 6A state championship victory over District 7 champion Northern Allegheny.