BASEBALL: La Salle Baseball Finishes as Best in the State

Tell me you hold a grudge without telling me you hold a grudge. Tennessee fans did just that as the LSU Tiger baseball team finished their season with a loss to Tennessee. The final game for the Tigers also marked the end of a 15-year stint for Tigers Head Coach Paul Mainieri. It's not ideal to have your last game as a head coach be a loss. It's also not the going away celebration you want when you receive a boo instead of an applause after your name is announced.