Tom Brady has not only beaten Father Time, but it's a blowout. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has surpassed what were the perceived limits of how long a person can play quarterback in the NFL and done so by maintaining his legendary level of play. Just last season, he was able to win his latest Super Bowl title (first with the Buccaneers) while throwing for more than 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns at age 43. Prior to Brady, that was simply unheard of.