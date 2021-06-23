Stephen Curry Re-Launching “Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten” in Summer 2021

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not be on the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster, his coach, Steve Kerr, confirmed Monday. “I think it makes perfect sense, actually. Steph has so many demands on his time. He has to play so hard for so much of the season,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. “He’s 180 pounds. He’s [33]. He needs rest. … I’m happy for Steph that he’s going to get plenty of rest and family time this summer, and he’ll be ready to go come training camp in September.”