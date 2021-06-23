Stephen Curry Re-Launching “Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten” in Summer 2021
After operating just two stops in 2020 prior to a halt caused by the global pandemic, Stephen Curry’s “Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten” will return in 2021, providing training and exposure opportunities to 3-star high school basketball players. Once a 3-star rated athlete himself, Curry launched the Underrated Tour in 2019 with the understanding that opportunities can make all the difference in the longevity of a player’s career and education with the possibility of graduating from high school to collegiate ball.respect-mag.com