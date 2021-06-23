Cancel
NBA

Former Illini Kofi Cockburn wraps up NBA G League Elite Camp

By James Boyd
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKofi Cockburn is now in wait and see mode as the 2021 NBA Draft, scheduled for July 29, creeps closer. The former Illinois big man was one of 40 participants in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which was held Saturday through Monday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Cockburn showed flashes of the dominance he displayed during his college career, but he was not one of the 11 camp participants who earned invites to the NBA Draft Combine.

herald-review.com
