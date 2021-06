Updated forecast confirms historic opportunity to meet the needs of North Carolina communities and ensure a shared recovery from the pandemic. Economists in the Office of State Budget and Management and the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division released an updated consensus revenue forecast today anticipating an additional $6.5 billion in state revenues through the next biennium. The revised forecast of $60.4 billion over the upcoming biennium provides a clear look at actual funding availability as legislative leaders and the Governor negotiate budget investments for the next two years. This forecast does not include funds received from the federal American Rescue Plan.