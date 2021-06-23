Dedication Ceremony Held for Emmet County Water Trail
(Estherville)—A dedication ceremony was held this(Wednesday) afternoon for the Emmet County Water Trail on the West Fork of the Des Moines River. During the ceremony Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon presented a framed certificate to Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton. That was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Emmet County Water Trails Committee. Lyon says there are now over a thousand miles of water trails in Iowa.kilrradio.com