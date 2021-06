A man who brutally assaulted his wife in the middle of the street in New York City while several witnesses watched has turned himself in to police custody. Police on Tuesday identified 63-year-old Julio Aponte as the man accused of hitting his wife on the head with a long metal object on Monday morning at 163rd Street and Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights. A video recorded by one witness appears to show Aponte striking the woman to unconsciousness as she laid on the ground in front of a bus stop.