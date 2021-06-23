Governor Polis Signs Three Landmark Gun Safety Bills into Law
Critical Measures To Enhance Community Safety & Address Gun Violence Epidemic Become Law. Monday, Governor Jared Polis signed three landmark gun safety measures into law that aim to address the issue of gun violence with a root-cause, multi-pronged approach. Supporters say the new laws will allow for local control of firearm regulation, expand background check requirements, and establish a first-of-its-kind statewide Office of Gun Violence Prevention.arkvalleyvoice.com