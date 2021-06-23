Governor Polis Signs Three Landmark Gun Safety Bills into Law

Connecticut has become the 19th state to legalise recreational use of marijuana. Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Tuesday, which will allow people people aged 21 and older to possess and consume marijuana beginning on 1 July. The law will provide the foundation for the cannabis industry to set up shop in the state and also will try to address racial inequality resulting from the policing of marijuana in the US. Qualifying residents of the state will be allowed to consume up to 1.5 ounces (42.5g) of "cannabis plant material" and up to 5 ounces (141.7g) in a...