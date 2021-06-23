Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Polis Signs Three Landmark Gun Safety Bills into Law

By Jan Wondra
arkvalleyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Measures To Enhance Community Safety & Address Gun Violence Epidemic Become Law. Monday, Governor Jared Polis signed three landmark gun safety measures into law that aim to address the issue of gun violence with a root-cause, multi-pronged approach. Supporters say the new laws will allow for local control of firearm regulation, expand background check requirements, and establish a first-of-its-kind statewide Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

arkvalleyvoice.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Chris Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Bills#Child Abuse#Senate#D#Hb21 1298#Hb21 1299#Coloradans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HomelessMountain Mail

Polis signs bills to help veterans

Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law two bills that aim to help veterans. The first will establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program, and the other will create a grant program to fund creation of a veteran mobile support unit to help veterans where they are. SB21-129, sponsored by...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KARE 11

Minnesota lawmakers pass public safety bill

ST PAUL, Minn — The bill that pays for Minnesota's court system, prisons and statewide law enforcement efforts made it through the Minnesota House last Tuesday night, after hours of debate on possible amendments. Then early on Wednesday morning it was given approval in the Senate. The bill is now...
Politicswmfe.org

DeSantis Signs 94 Bills Into Law

Governor Ron DeSantis has now acted on every bill that passed the legislature this session. Last night, he approved 94 bills and vetoed four. One of the measures signed into law is legislation allowing people to carry guns in churches that occupy school property. DeSantis also enacted guarantees that parents...
Politicsphelpscountyfocus.com

Parson signs three bills into law

On June 29, Governor Mike Parson signed three bills into law. HB 697 - Relating to Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program:. Reforms the PACE program by strengthening consumer and business protections. SB 106 - Financial Institutions:. Modernizes statutes related to the licensing and regulation of financial institutions in Missouri....
Phoenix, AZRegister Citizen

Arizona House approves criminal justice reform measure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House voted Monday to allow some people convicted of certain crimes to earn time off their sentences for participating in work training, substance-abuse treatment or other prison programs. If approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, the measure would mark a significant...
Minnesota Statevalleynewslive.com

Minnesota lawmakers close in on framework for police reform

ST PAUL, Minn (KARE)- Legislative leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on most aspects of the main public safety bill, including which police accountability measures to put into state law. Both House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said late Saturday night that only minor issues need...
Personal Financekiowacountypress.net

Polis signs trio of tax bills

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a trio of tax bills into law this week. Two of the bills relate to changes to the state's tax code, while the third bill concerns state property tax rates. "Together, these bills provide meaningful tax relief so that families can...
PharmaceuticalsRocky Mountain Collegian

Cannabis concentrate restriction bill becomes law

Colorado residents between the ages of 18 and 20 will soon find it difficult to come by a medical recommendation for cannabis. Gov. Jared Polis officially signed HB21-1317 into law on Thursday, which entails several restrictions on both medical and retail cannabis. This includes a daily limit on the amount of cannabis concentrate any single patient can purchase, as well as increased scrutiny for young patients seeking a medical card.
Trafficbigislandnow.com

Three Clean Transportation Bills Signed Into Law Thursday

Three House bills that support Hawaiʻi’s transition to clean ground transportation were signed into law Thursday by Governor David Ige. Representative Nicole E. Lowen (D-6, Kailua-Kona, Hōlualoa, Kalaoa, Honokōhau), the author of two of the bills, said it is critical to focus on the transition to clean transportation in order to achieve the decarbonization goals of the state and address the climate crisis.
PoliticsPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Governor Edwards Signs Smokable Marijuana Bill

Governor Edwards has signed HB 391 which will include smokable marijuana in the state's medical marijuana program. Representative Tanner Magee of Houma sponsored the bill and argued that many medical marijuana patients couldn't afford the current edibles.He said making raw flower marijuana available would help drive down the cost of the medicine so it would be obtainable for more patients across the state.
Lakewood, COcoloradopolitics.com

Polis signs sixth gun bill passed by lawmakers this year

Gov. Jared Polis signed the sixth gun bill passed by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session, a move that will cap the General Assembly’s most productive year on firearm legislation this decade. At a Tuesday evening ceremony at the PorchLight Family Justice Center in Lakewood, Polis put his signature on...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Connecticut governor signs bill making it 19th state to legalise recreational marijuana

Connecticut has become the 19th state to legalise recreational use of marijuana. Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Tuesday, which will allow people people aged 21 and older to possess and consume marijuana beginning on 1 July. The law will provide the foundation for the cannabis industry to set up shop in the state and also will try to address racial inequality resulting from the policing of marijuana in the US. Qualifying residents of the state will be allowed to consume up to 1.5 ounces (42.5g) of "cannabis plant material" and up to 5 ounces (141.7g) in a...
Public Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson has signed four MO bills into law Tuesday

Governor Mike Parson provides a COVID-19 update to leaders across the state during the Missouri Mayors United Call. (5/5/2021 - Photo by Missouri Governor Mike Parson Facebook Page). Governor Parson has signed four bills into law Tuesday. The governor has signed a bill that could allow robots to deliver goods...
Colorado StateKJCT8

Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was in the Grand Valley he signed a few bills into law. At the Rio Grande Credit Union in Grand Junction, he signed two bills. The first was related to student financial literacy standards. Through this bill, lawmakers sought to protect students from predatory financial traps. They also wanted to highlight government-backed student-aid options. The second bill concerned prescription drug monitoring. Gov. Polis shared his concern over the opioid epidemic in the state and said this bill would help address that issue.