The Nets, 76ers, Lakers, Jazz, and Nuggets were all contenders to varying degrees throughout the season - however, all have been eliminated from the playoffs. All of these teams have things to figure out this offseason, but which team really has their work cut out for them after being bounced from the playoffs? The Crossover’s Madelyn Burke, Ben Pickman, and Michael Pina share the teams they believe have the toughest offseason ahead of them.