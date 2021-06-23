Colin Cowherd Predicts Which NBA Stars Get Traded this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Durant is an offensive EXPERT. In offensive basketball that is what an expert looks like. He can dribble, he can fade, he can hit threes, he can drive, he can finish, he can slash; he is a complete offensive machine. Do you know how exhausting it is to play 48 minutes of an NBA game? That’s a 9000 calorie burn… That was an all-time performance. Now that LeBron is older and out, there really is no competition for the ‘best player’. This is Kevin Durant’s league. Did you notice how emotional Durant and Steve Nash were at the end of that game? I think Kevin knows that last night’s win – they’re in the Finals. Kevin knew ‘I GOTTA BUY TIME, TONIGHT.’ Kyrie will come back eventually, it’s probably the next series, and Harden was obviously going to be rusty… To be that effortless and that efficient in the biggest game of the year against a supposedly great defensive team – this team knew ‘just stop Kevin’ and they couldn’t.” (Full Video Above)