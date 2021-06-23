Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada County, ID

Fireworks banned in majority of Ada County, residents encouraged to attend city display

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll fireworks are banned for the majority of Ada County to minimize the risk of human-caused fires. The City of Boise and Boise Fire Department announced Wednesday all fireworks, which include non-aerial fireworks, are banned in wildland-urban interface area in Boise City limits. The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted June 22 to ban the fireworks in unincorporated Ada County due to severe fire threat based on dry conditions in the area.

www.kivitv.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Fire Hose#City Limits#Pets#M 80s#The Boise Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bill Cosby freed from prison after court tosses sexual assault conviction

June 30 (Reuters) - Bill Cosby was freed from prison on Wednesday afternoon, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The split...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.