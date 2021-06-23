Fireworks banned in majority of Ada County, residents encouraged to attend city display
All fireworks are banned for the majority of Ada County to minimize the risk of human-caused fires. The City of Boise and Boise Fire Department announced Wednesday all fireworks, which include non-aerial fireworks, are banned in wildland-urban interface area in Boise City limits. The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted June 22 to ban the fireworks in unincorporated Ada County due to severe fire threat based on dry conditions in the area.www.kivitv.com