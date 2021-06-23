Cancel
Is this the first Android smartwatch that saves Google’s wearable platform?

By Alejandro Medellin
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Apple Watch rival from Samsung is coming, but can it save Google’s fledgling smartwatch platform?. In artist renders based on leaked information from @OnLeaks, GizNext claims this is what the Samsung Galaxy Active 4 looks like. Expected to launch in four colors (black, silver, gold, and green), the renders depict a smartwatch that doesn’t deviate much from the status quo of Wear (formerly Wear OS) smartwatches. Despite announcing a software partnership with Google at Google I/O, the hardware colors are a far cry from the pastels used in Google’s latest take on Material Design.

TechnologyLiliputing

Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet coming in July for $110 and up

Lenovo is updating its entry-level Android tablet lineup with two new models, the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen), but only the former will be available in the United States. It’s expected to go on sale in July with a list price of $110 (although some early retail listings show it could sell for as little as $90).
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google’s Own Android App—With 5 Billion Installs—Was Vulnerable To A Privacy Destroying Hack | #android | #security

Google’s Android app, with more than 5 billion downloads, has been patched after a researcher found it was vulnerable to an attack that could have allowed hackers to obtain sensitive data from users’ phones, from Gmail messages to search history. Users should ensure they’re running the latest version of the app to avoid being hit by any real-world attack, the researcher said.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

Google’s first retail store opens this week

The Google Store in New York City | Google and Paul Warchol. After years of pop-up experiments, Google is finally dipping its toes in the physical retail waters with its first store, located underneath its offices in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York City. It will primarily feature Google’s own hardware products, including Pixel phones, Nest smarthome gadgets, Fitbits, and assorted other devices. There will also be a selection of third party accessories and Google-branded swag like hats or T-shirts.
Internetdweb.news

Google just added Apple’s best iMessage feature to Android’s messaging app

Google announced late last year that the one feature that was missing from its latest iMessage alternative was coming soon. That’s end-to-end encryption, a privacy feature that ensures the messages exchanged in a chat app can’t be intercepted by third parties. iMessage comes with end-to-end encryption built-in, something Google took its time to roll out. Other instant messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp have end-to-end encryption turned on by default, and Telegram supports the feature, but it must be enabled on a per chat basis.
Technologyillinoisnewstoday.com

Android 12 is Google’s most downloaded beta, have you tried it?

Google has released a second Android 12 In beta a few days ago Many changes What Google didn’t mention Its official announcement Of the release. However, this is not surprising, as the unannounced ones will eventually be discovered by the community. However, there’s a lot that only Google knows about, such as download statistics and other information. Google doesn’t share the exact number of people who downloaded Android 12 Beta, but Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering for Android, said Android 12 Beta is “much” the most downloaded / installed beta. It was revealed that. So far..
Electronics9to5Google

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 review: smartwatch savings time [Video]

It’s taken a while, but only the second smartwatch to come packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 has arrived in the guise of the TicWatch E3, which oddly, is the second such watch from Mobvoi. At under $200, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 comes in a full $100 cheaper than the...
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Huawei’s new Honor 50 phones will support Google’s Android apps

Former Huawei subsidiary Honor announced on Wednesday a phone that looks remarkably similar to the Android flagship that Huawei can’t yet launch, at least when it comes to rear camera design. Seen above, the Huawei P50 series was teased recently, with Huawei saying it’s working on making it available to buyers. The company hinted at …
SoftwarePhone Arena

Google Chat's latest update brings improved search on Android devices

Google made a lot of changes to Gmail in the last couple of months in an attempt to offer users a more streamlined experience. After last week's announcement concerning Google Chat, the Mountain View company revealed another important change to its Slack competitor: improved search. Besides being able to search...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

A security bug in Google’s Android app put users’ data at risk – TechCrunch | #emailsecurity

Sergey Toshin, founder of mobile app security startup Oversecured, said in a blog post that the vulnerability has to do with how the Google app relies on code that is not bundled with the app itself. Many Android apps, including the Google app, reduce their download size and the storage space needed to run by relying on code libraries that are already installed on Android phones.
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Google's Widespread Android App Was A Security Risk… Until Recently

According to a new report by Oversecured’s Sergey Toshin, Google’s popular Android app was a security risk, until recently. This app has over 5 billion downloads, and it has been patched following the researcher’s report. Google’s well-known Android was was a serious security risk, but it’s patched up now The app in question is called [...]
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Google plans Android version of Apple's Find My network

Google may be working on its own version of Apple's Find My network, with a beta release of Google Play Services for Android suggesting the smartphones could be used to track other devices in a similar way to Apple's major feature. The Find My network first appeared on iOS, but...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Google releasing 6 new Android functions before Android 12 arrives

It was only last month when we got a preview of Google's Android 12. The company certainly showcased a lot of upcoming features but today, the development team is releasing six more functions before we get to Android 12. The first thing they introduced was an Android Earthquake Alerts System...
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Enable Google Chat in Gmail for Android & PC

If you have been reading tech news regularly, you might know that Google recently moved two big features from Google Workspace to free consumer Google Account. With this move, Google has made its Chat service free for everyone. You can now access Google Chats right from your Gmail account. The...
BusinessUbergizmo

Samsung Will Show Off Its New Wearable Platform At MWC Later This Month

Google and Samsung announced a new Wear platform at Google I/O 2021 last month. Apart from the confirmed partnership and a few words describing some of the features we can expect, not much else is known or what this new Wear platform could look like. For those who are curious, we will find out soon enough.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google releases Android 12 beta 2.1

Google has released a new beta of Android 12 to developers, the software is Android 12 beta 2.1 and with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements over the previous beta. This update will be released as an over the air update for people who already have the Android...