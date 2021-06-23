Is this the first Android smartwatch that saves Google’s wearable platform?
Another Apple Watch rival from Samsung is coming, but can it save Google’s fledgling smartwatch platform?. In artist renders based on leaked information from @OnLeaks, GizNext claims this is what the Samsung Galaxy Active 4 looks like. Expected to launch in four colors (black, silver, gold, and green), the renders depict a smartwatch that doesn’t deviate much from the status quo of Wear (formerly Wear OS) smartwatches. Despite announcing a software partnership with Google at Google I/O, the hardware colors are a far cry from the pastels used in Google’s latest take on Material Design.www.inputmag.com