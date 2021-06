The NHL semifinal series between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights has been full of back-and-forth fights so far, and Sunday’s Game 4 in Vegas was no exception. That game saw Robin Lehner starting for Vegas following Marc-Andre Fleury’s puck-handling gaffe late in Game 3 Friday, and it saw the Canadiens still without head coach Dominique Ducharme, placed in isolation ahead of Friday’s game following COVID-19 testing issues. It also saw the Knights without general manager Kelly McCrimmon, placed in isolation Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test. And it ended with a 2-1 win for the Knights on this overtime goal from Nicholas Roy (seen above scoring this goal):