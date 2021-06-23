Aly & AJ Talk About LGBTQ+ Support Ahead Of 'It Gets Better' Concert Set
As we approach the culmination of Pride Month, It Gets Better has rounded up some of the community's biggest allies for their Digital Pride experience that touches on everything from culture to fitness, fashion and music. For the latter, the organization has recruited Aly & AJ to perform as part of the two-day affair, which kicked off on Wednesday afternoon (June 23). Ahead of their Thursday set, the former Disney darlings spoke with iHeartRadio about the upcoming concert, their LGBTQ+ following and what they have in store for the rest of the year.onairwithryan.iheart.com