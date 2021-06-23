Aly & AJ Talk About LGBTQ+ Support Ahead Of 'It Gets Better' Concert Set

Multihphenate Castille Landon added writing and directing to her resume after she couldn’t find “roles that I loved and I was getting cast in a bunch of indie things that never got the financing altogether. It’s hard enough trying to get cast in something, but then when it falls through, it’s heartbreaking,” she says. She wrote and directed family drama “Apple of My Eye,” starring Amy Smart and Lionsgate thriller “Fear of Rain,” starring Katherine Heigl. She directed “After Ever Happy” and “After We Fell,” part of the “After” franchise series, based on the YA bestsellers. Voltage is selling the films at Cannes. “After We Fell” will be released worldwide Sept. 3. “I feel like I lucked into finding something I was even more passionate about,” she says.