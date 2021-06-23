John McAfee – Man, Myth, Legend, Dies by Suicide in Jail

John McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when he was found dead in his prison cell in Spain on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The outlet’s sources would not offer details about the contents of the note, but the revelation comes as the multimillionaire’s widow spoke out for the first time since his death, telling reporters she wants a “thorough investigation” because he didn’t seem suicidal when they talked on the phone just hours before his body was found. “His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee, 38, said at Brians 2 penitentiary. “Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal.”