Tennessee State

John McAfee – Man, Myth, Legend, Dies by Suicide in Jail

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, has died by an apparent suicide. He was held in a Spanish jail cell awaiting extradition to the U.S. Earlier on Wednesday, the Spanish High Court had agreed to extradite McAfee, who has been charged with a number of federal financial crimes in two districts in the United States. McAfee was hit with a 10-count indictment in the Western District of Tennessee in October for allegedly evading taxes on millions of dollars in income. He was also charged in a separate indictment in Manhattan federal court in March for a pump and dump scheme involving cryptocurrencies that he was touting on social media.

www.macobserver.com
Community Policy
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

John McAfee Left a Suicide Note in His Pocket: Report

John McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when he was found dead in his prison cell in Spain on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The outlet’s sources would not offer details about the contents of the note, but the revelation comes as the multimillionaire’s widow spoke out for the first time since his death, telling reporters she wants a “thorough investigation” because he didn’t seem suicidal when they talked on the phone just hours before his body was found. “His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee, 38, said at Brians 2 penitentiary. “Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal.”
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

John McAfee dies by apparent suicide in Spanish prison: report

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee died by apparent suicide in a Spanish prison on Wednesday, police sources told El País. McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, was reportedly found dead in his cell on Wednesday, with the Catalan Justice Department saying it looked like a suicide. His death came shortly after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.
Public SafetyNew Haven Register

John McAfee, Founder of McAfee Antivirus, Dies in Barcelona Prison

The tycoon John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software of the same name, was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The Catalan Department of Justice confirmed McAfee's death and, in a statement to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, said prison staff attempted to resuscitate him.
John McafeeComplex

John McAfee’s Autopsy Reportedly Shows He Died by Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation. McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition...
SpainWWAY NewsChannel 3

Widow says antivirus pioneer John McAfee was not suicidal

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) – The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, says her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him. “His last words to me were I love you...
Public Safetyfinancemagnates.com

Tech Mogul John McAfee Commits Suicide in a Barcelona’s Prison

John McAfee, the founder of the famous antivirus software McAfee and the extravagant tech mogul, has been found dead on his cell in Barcelona, Spain, according to sources quoted by El País. Los Mossos are investigating the matter and all points towards a possible suicide committed by the entrepreneur. The...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public SafetyABC7 Los Angeles

Antivirus software creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

MADRID -- John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of the 75-year-old tycoon's extradition to the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
Public Safetyfoxbangor.com

John McAfee Dead in Barcelona Jail, Reportedly by Suicide

John McAfee — the software mogul behind the famous antivirus software — has died by suicide … according to reports out of Spain. McAfee was reportedly found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona … just hours after the Spanish High Court ruled he could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.