Girls' tennis: Youth helps Shrewsbury edge Westboro, 3-2, in CMass Division 1 final
WESTBORO — Youth was well served during Wednesday's Division 1 Central Mass. girls' tennis final, matching top-seeded Westboro and No. 3 seed Shrewsbury. With the championship on the line and the team score tied, 2-2, Shrewsbury freshman Aanya Gupta — unbeaten heading into the final — outlasted Westboro sophomore Ellie King, at third singles to help the Colonials claim a 3-2 victory on the Rangers' home courts.www.telegram.com