Learn About Blockchain and Crypto With New Ledger Podcast

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLedger, a company that makes hardware wallets for cryptocurrency, has launched a podcast. Called “On The Ledger” the hosts will talk about all the latest news in the crypto space. From the description: “Anything you might want to know and ask about DeFi, Web3, Bitcoin ups and downs ? On Ledger new features and partnerships ? Then take 30 minutes of your time, and get On The Ledger.” The first episode talks about decentralized finance while the second one explores NFTs.

#Ledger#Blockchain
