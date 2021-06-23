Woman Crush Wednesday: Get Clued in to the Awesomeness of MaameYaa Boafo

Well, folks, here we are, somehow already on the last day of June and over halfway through 2021! But before you go jumping into July, make sure to pause and bask in this final day of the month by taking in June 2021’s last Woman Crush Wednesday. Today we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who has consistently crushed it on screens big and small for over a decade now, and whose impressive filmography and acting repertoire only continue to grow with each passing year. Remember her name because the gal is going places, and give it up for her, your WCW, the marvelous Kiana Madeira!