San Miguel County, CO

County land eyed for housing

By Suzanne Cheavens, Associate Editor
The Daily Planet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing is everybody’s problem. A dearth of housing in the region, exacerbated by a pandemic-driven buying frenzy, has left employers short-handed and countless locals without a roof over their heads, even as the economy regains strength and doors are open for business. For local governments, creating housing is a top priority. But governments cannot do it alone. Telluride Foundation, a local nonprofit whose mission it is to invest in the community, appeared before the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting with a proposal for deed restricted, affordable housing in Norwood. The land for the proposed housing belongs to the county. Following the foundation’s public presentation, the board went into executive session, emerging with the good news that it had given county staff direction to craft a memorandum of understanding that could eventually lead to the donation of the property for the project.

www.telluridenews.com
