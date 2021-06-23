Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land claims

By DAVID BILLER, TATIANA POLLASTRI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aEdy_0adTmXEm00

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of Indigenous people gathered outside Brazil’s Congress on Wednesday to push for rejection of a bill that could loosen protections for their lands — a proposal that has already prompted clashes with police.

Indigenous groups have been staging protests for days in the capital. Dressed in traditional clothes and carrying bows, they marched to Congress, where they sang and danced. A group of women gave roses to police officers standing guard. The prior day, police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who shot arrows; one pierced an officer’s leg.

The bill before the lower house’s Constitution and Justice Committee would require Indigenous people seeking full protection of their territories to have been occupying the land in 1988, the year Brazil’s constitution was signed after the nation’s return to democracy. The committee approved the bill late Wednesday, paving the way for it to proceed to the floor for a vote.

Indigenous rights activists say the cut-off date ignores the fact many had been forcibly expelled from their ancestral lands, particularly during the military dictatorship, or may not have formal means to prove possession.

There are currently 237 such requests for full protection of territories, most small and located outside the Amazon rainforest in Brazil’s north region, according to Juliana Batista, a lawyer at the nonprofit Socioenvironmental Institute.

“It is a big conflict because they’re in areas within contexts of real estate speculation, cities, and very much pressured by economic interests,” Batista said by phone. “If they can’t prove they were in possession, they could lose their lands.”

The bill’s backers argue it would provide legal certainty to agricultural producers, a key constituency of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. He has said Indigenous people control far too much territory relative to their population – their territories cover 14% of Brazil, most in the Amazon – and he has been outspoken about his desire to promote development.

“Brazil has enormous potential within that 14%, that enormous area of our Indigenous brothers,” he said in a broadcast on social media in April, while highlighting the country’s multitude of agricultural crops.

“We want to integrate the Indian into society,” he added. “The Indian wants to integrate into society, and we won’t do anything beyond what our Indian brothers want to do.”

Indigenous demonstrators in Brasilia strove to show they were indeed opposed to any changes that could strip them of their rights.

The bill also would allow the government to appropriate so-called Indigenous reserves demarcated prior to 1988 if the groups’ cultural features have changed. That could potentially apply to more than 60 areas totaling roughly 400,000 hectares (about 1,500 square miles), which are home to around 70,000 people, according to the institute.

“The bill attacks lands already approved and demarcated and opens space for illegal mining and deforestation if it’s approved,” Kretã Kaingang, an Indigenous leader from Brazil’s southern region, said in an interview. “It attacks all of our rights.”

Indigenous demonstrators earlier on Wednesday circled around a giant speaker to listen to the congressional committee’s proceedings. They said clashes on Tuesday began when they tried to move out of the blasting sun and into a shaded area.

“For decades we have faced ... miners’ invasions, violence, leaders being killed,” said Dinamã Tuxá, an Indigenous leader from northeastern Bahia state. “And then we arrive to denounce precisely what is going on inside our territories and we face the same situation.”

The country’s Supreme Court in the past has ruled against efforts to open Indigenous territories to business interests, ruling the reserves are off limits to commercial development.

___ Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro. Associated Press writer Marcelo de Sousa contributed from Rio.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Indigenous Rights#Illegal Mining#Ap#Indian#Bahia#Supreme Court#Associated Press#Rio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Amazon's new Africa headquarters draws protests from indigenous people

Indigenous people are planning a protest over Amazon building a new headquarters on a heritage site in South Africa, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Protesters are planning a demonstration on Youth Day, a public holiday in South Africa that commemorates “the 1976 Soweto Uprising of school children against apartheid education policies.”
SocietyThe Guardian

Brazil police use teargas and rubber bullets against indigenous protesters

Riot police have fired teargas and rubber bullets at indigenous activists protesting outside Brazil’s congress against new legislation that would undermine legal protections for indigenous territories, and open them up to commercial agriculture and mining. Thick clouds of teargas enveloped the demonstrators, including children and the elderly, as police attempted...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Senate approves Eletrobras privatization bill

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate voted on Thursday to approve the basic text of a bill allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras, but the measure must return to the lower house for final passage due to changes made by senators. The legislation would privatize Latin America’s biggest power...
AdvocacyTrumann Democrat

The Latest: Protests decry Brazil policies as toll tops 500K

RIO DE JANEIRO — Anti-government protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Brazil as the nation’s confirmed death toll from COVID-19 soared past half a million. It’s a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to minimize the disease.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Indigenous Groups In Brazil Worry Covid Will Exacerbate Wildfire Smoke

Indigenous groups in Brazil are worried the health impacts of the inescapable smoke from the upcoming fire season will be even worse than normal as many struggle with the after-effects of COVID-19, Thomson Reuters reports. Climate change is making wildfires worse and a report from the Global Climate and Health Alliance finds exposure to wildfire smoke was linked to more emergency room visits. All of this compounds the vulnerability of indigenous communities in the Brazilian Amazon, which suffered COVID-19 death rates nearly 250% higher than the overall population.
AdvocacyNPR

As Brazil Tops 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Protesters Blame President

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Anti-government protesters took to the streets in more than a score of cities across Brazil on Saturday as the nation's confirmed death toll from COVID-19 soared past half a million — a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to minimize the disease.
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Polish draft bill could limit WW2 property restitution claims

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s parliament will discuss on Wednesday a bill which could make it harder for Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and kept by postwar communist rulers, potentially straining Warsaw’s relations with Israel and the United States. Poland was home to one of the world’s...
WorldBBC

More churches burn down on Canada indigenous land

Two more Catholic churches burned down in indigenous communities in western Canada early on Saturday. The fires at St Ann's Church and the Chopaka Church began within an hour of each other in British Columbia. Officers said both buildings were completely destroyed, and they were treating the fires as "suspicious".
AmericasWNCY

Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil’s Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A bill allowing commercial agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution. The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional...
ReligionPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pope to meet with Canada Indigenous amid demands for apology

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis has agreed to meet in December with Indigenous survivors of Canada's notorious residential schools amid calls for a papal apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Francis had...
AmericasPosted by
Action News Jax

Canadian Indigenous group says more graves found at new site

CRANBROOK, British Columbia — (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous group said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former Catholic Church-run residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook,...
Americaswcn247.com

Indigenous groups in Canada reports more bodies at school

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A First Nations group in British Columbia says a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. It follows two other reports of similar massive findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies. In a news release, the Lower Kootenay Band said it began using the technology last year to search a site near Cranbrook near the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.
ReligionInternational Business Times

Nearly 200 Unmarked Graves Found At Canada Indigenous School As Churches Set Ablaze

Another 182 unmarked graves were discovered at a third former indigenous residential school in Canada as two Catholic Churches went up in flames on Wednesday, with anger mounting over the mushrooming abuse scandal. The Lower Kootenay Band said experts using ground-penetrating radar mapping located what are believed to be the...