New COVID-19 variant could soon become dominant in the US

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new COVID-19 variant is raising concern as case numbers continue to rise.

“The concern is that this may become the, as Dr. Fauci has mentioned, the dominant variant in our country fairly quickly,” Florida Gulf Coast University professor Robert Hawkes says.

The Delta variant makes up one in five cases in the United States. Those numbers doubled in just a few weeks.

“The trouble is because this variant is, in essence, doubling every couple of weeks,” Hawkes said. “The concern is that the variant’s gonna become so prevalent that that’s gonna happen before everyone can become vaccinated. And therefore we may see an uptick in cases again including hospitalization, maybe even death.”

Even as case numbers rise, this variant hasn’t reached the highest level of concern for federal officials for now. The CDC has three different categories for tracking variants. Right now the Delta variant is a “variant of concern,” meaning it’s more transmissible and causes more serious illness than other strains.

Hawkes says the vaccines we have are effective against the Delta variant but it will take more than just getting people vaccinated to prevent a surge in cases.

“The people that have received the vaccine are less likely to show the Delta variant,” he said. “So that’s telling us that the vaccine is showing protective properties against this Delta variant.”

Hawkes said hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing are still critical.

