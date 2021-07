Johnson County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department Captain Chris Pierce, observes his crew while responding to a structure fire in Trade, TN. Photo by Tamas Mondovics. Firefighters are one of the most commonly seen first responders in Johnson County. With the slew of structure and brush fires recently, it is common to see a fire engine racing by to offer help. Now the county has an opportunity to help these essential workers improve their equipment, which in return provides better safety for both workers and bystanders.