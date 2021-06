Mezco Toyz has finally done it as they debut their long-awaited Marvel Comics The Fantastic Four figures. Joining their One:12 Collective figure line, Marvel's first superhero family is back together again and ready to save the day. Mezco has bundled all four members together in one mighty box set giving collectors Reed Richards, Sue Star, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm, as well as H.E.R.B.I.E. Each figure will come in their classic blue super suit and will come with a nice assortment of swappable parts. From a Human Torch "Flame On" head and The Thing's disguise trenchcoat to Invisible Woman's "invisible" effect and a new bendable Mr. Fantastic body, Mezco has included it all. This fantastic box set does come at a sinister price at $420, but it does include 4 Mezco Toyz One:12 figures and special robot assistance for these hero's adventures.