After a weekend of tropical showers and thunderstorms, this weather pattern will continue through the week. An upper level low made its way across the Gulf of Mexico and is now moving over Texas. The persistent southerly flow will keep the moisture in place for the early part of the week. Expect partly sunny skies with occasional rain and thunderstorms each day. Some rains will be heavy, but brief. So some isolated street flooding is possible. Expect highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Expect the same forecast for Tuesday. Stay ahead of the rains by downloading the KATC Weather App or by heading the the Live Radar Page .