Stepping into history

Telluride today is generally considered a pretty safe town, but that’s not the way things always were. Rewind the clock 130 years or so and a stroll through the streets of the future picturesque ski town would have offered a buffet of trouble. There were saloon brawls, gambling dens, bootlegged liquor and the temptations of the “soiled doves” of Popcorn Alley. If you were lucky ― or unlucky, depending on your vantage point ― you might have even been witness to a bank robbery.