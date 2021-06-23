Cancel
Telluride, CO

Stepping into history

By Bria Light, Staff Reporter
The Daily Planet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelluride today is generally considered a pretty safe town, but that’s not the way things always were. Rewind the clock 130 years or so and a stroll through the streets of the future picturesque ski town would have offered a buffet of trouble. There were saloon brawls, gambling dens, bootlegged liquor and the temptations of the “soiled doves” of Popcorn Alley. If you were lucky ― or unlucky, depending on your vantage point ― you might have even been witness to a bank robbery.

