Middletown, RI

RIP Walter Holland Smothers

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 6 days ago
Walter Holland Smothers, 83, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Walter was born in Bermuda to the late Norman Huggins Butterfield and Edith Burgess (Truesdale). Walter was the wife of Cynthia L. Perkins Smothers for 34 years.

Walter is survived by his wife Cynthia L. Smothers, daughter Deona N. Dean (Lambert), sisters Lois Astwood, Suzette Butterfield, Sherrell Mundy (Kingsley), Betteann Darrell (Erskine), Norma Smith, Doris Butterfield Beecher and brother Roderick Butterfield. Additional family survivors are Ronald W. Jones (Dianne), Darryll L. Jones (Christen), Mark A. Jones, and Wendell J. Jones, (Pam). A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Newport, RI; Virginia Beach, VA; Montgomery, AL; California; and Exeter, NH. There are several brother-in laws; a host of sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews in Bermuda and the USA. John Brown and Henry Spencer and family were very close friends. Walter is remembered by many friends at the John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown, RI; as well as Cross-point Church, and Community Baptist Church in Newport, RI.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Smothers.

Walter enlisted into the United States Air Force in January 1959 and was honorably discharged in January 1961. Walter graduated from Providence College with a BA in Ministry. He served as a Christian Minister of the Gospel with messages of goodwill for many years. He was an active member of CrossPoint Church. Another ministry mission was distributing the Our Daily Bread devotion booklets to many people for many years. Walter often quoted “Your coffee did not wake you up, God did.” Walter worked for the former Hyatt Hotel, today the Double Tree Hotel, and recently worked as a Stop and Shop cashier.

Calling hours will be held in CrossPoint Church, 14 Rhode Island Avenue, Newport, RI on Sunday, July 4, 1:00 pm-2:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm.

On Tuesday, July 6th, 12PM, burial will be held in Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth, RI.

Memorial donations can be made to CrossPoint Church at https://www.crosspointri.org/give

