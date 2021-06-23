2020 Saskota Champs off to 3-0 Start

MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Brewers this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. After hitting an RBI triple, walking twice and scoring two runs against the Pirates, Jace Peterson owned a .398 on-base percentage through 98 big league plate appearances this season, while going up and down between the Minors and Majors, and playing all over the diamond during his time with Milwaukee. It's an impressive OBP clip; only 23 times in Brewers history (24 if you count Christian Yelich this season) has a player logged at least 98 plate appearances with an on-base percentage of .398 or better, led by Paul Molitor's franchise-record .438 OBP in 1987, when he had a 39-game hitting streak.