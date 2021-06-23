Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears calls conservatorship 'abusive,' says she's not allowed to get married or have a baby

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears on Wednesday spoke out against her court-ordered conservatorship, telling Judge Brenda Penny that it has been "abusive" and "traumatizing" and she has no autonomy over her own body. The 39-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, the conservator of her $60...

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbaltimoregaylife.com

Britney Spears’ girlfriend motivates her to file a lawsuit show

Sam Asgari, a friend of Britney Spears, has been working for weeks to prepare her fully “prepared” for the lawsuit in which she will speak on Wednesday. The singer speaks in court about the guardianship of her father Jamie, who has been in control of her financial and personal decisions since her mental breakdown in 2008. These reports. Sixth page.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
MusicHuffingtonPost

5 Alarming Claims From Britney Spears' Testimony, Including Forced IUD Use

Pop music icon Britney Spears stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship on Wednesday, telling a judge overseeing the legal arrangement that it is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.”. Spears, 39, spoke before Judge Brenda Penny after asking for the chance to...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears testifies that conservators kept her from having a baby: ‘I have an IUD in my body’

Pop star Britney Spears says the team managing her decades-long financial and personal conservatorship used an IUD to prevent her from having more children, she testified in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The comments are the first breaking the long public silence about the 2008 stewardship arrangement which she now calls “slave” labour.“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel...
Mental HealthRefinery29

Britney Spears Says She’s Not Allowed To Remove Her IUD. Here’s What This Means

In an open court hearing on Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears spoke out about the details of the 13-year conservatorship that she's been living under since 2014. Among the things Spears revealed were that she'd allegedly been forced to take lithium, had been prohibited from seeing her friends, and, in one of the most shocking revelations, that she'd been kept from having her IUD taken out.
Celebritiessunnysidesun.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
Los Angeles, CAwtvbam.com

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. What she will say, and whether...
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
CelebritiesBillboard

Mariah Carey, Halsey & More Show Love for Britney Spears After Court Hearing

Britney Spears publicly addressed the court Wednesday (June 23) with an incredibly harrowing account of her controversial conservatorship, and her Hollywood peers came out to voice their continued support for the #FreeBritney movement. During the hearing in Los Angeles, the 39-year-old superstar revealed some of the extreme expectations placed on...