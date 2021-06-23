Cancel
State Supreme Court agrees to consider appeal in Detroit charter revision case

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Supreme Court is set to hear arguments early next month on whether Detroit's charter revision proposal should be on the ballot. On June 4, the high court halted a decision to remove the charter revision plan from the Aug. 3 ballot. The court said it was reviewing whether to take up or expedite a challenge to a state Court of Appeals' opinion that affirmed a Wayne County Circuit Court ruling that the plan, Proposal P, shouldn't be on the ballot.

