Maharashtra health officials have predicted that the third wave of coronavirus might cause the because of the 'Delta Plus' variant of the coronavirus. The Maharashtra Covid-19 Taskforce and a team of medical experts have warned that if the third wave emerges, double the number of cases will be registered per day than in the second wave. Maharashtra medical officials said that reports regarding this have been submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Doctors warn that if people act negligent, then there will be a high risk of the third wave of coronavirus.