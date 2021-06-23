Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Unpopular Opinion: The Twins Aren't Ready to Consider Selling

Posted by 
Brandon Warne
Brandon Warne
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpAsJ_0adTkUWB00
The Twins added a pair of relievers that suggest they might not be done -- yetWikimedia Commons

On July 30, 2017, with a 50-53 record and their playoff odds at 4.8 percent according to Fangraphs, the Minnesota Twins opened up for business.

It wasn’t as big of a sell-off as 2018, to be sure, but they traded Jaime Garcia, the left-handed veteran starter they’d acquired less than a week earlier, to the New York Yankees.

The next day, they also traded reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals.

The returns for both weren’t particularly overwhelming. Zack Littell hung around the longest but was outrighted off the 40-man roster last season, while Dietrich Enns and Tyler Watson have long since left the organization.

And maybe there’s a lesson to be learned there, as well.

The Twins woke up on Thursday — an off-day, mind you — with a 2.4 percent chance of making the playoffs according to Fangraphs.

PECOTA of Baseball Prospectus is more bullish on the team’s chances, suggesting they have a 12.9 percent chance of making the playoffs and a 10.2 percent chance of winning the division.

The chances aren’t high; that much is certain.

But two moves the Twins made over the last few days have me thinking they’re not ready to wave the white flag — yet.

The Twins signed Kyle Barraclough and Nick Vincent to minor-league deals and assigned them to Triple-A St. Paul. And while reactions will range from “who?” to “CHAMPIONSHIP” from people on Twitter — nobody has ever laughed at these reactions, by the way — it still signifies to me that the team is clinging on to hope.

The Twins won five games in a row before dropping the series finale to the Cincinnati Reds in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday. They’re a respectable 9-11 in their last 20, and 8-7 in their last 15.

The offense has been strong over that span, as the team has hit .266/.320/.452 while striking out just 21.5 percent of the time, according to Sportradar. That .772 OPS ranks seventh over that stretch, and only five teams struck out less frequently over that stretch.

The pitching still hasn’t been good over that span (5.19 ERA, 24th) but there have been signs of improvement. Not only does Michael Pineda appear to be closer to returning, but swapping out Matt Shoemaker for Kenta Maeda has been a general positive as well. Bailey Ober has pitched respectably through five starts, and Pineda’s return could push J.A. Happ out of the rotation, if not off the roster altogether.

They probably still need one more starter — more on that another time — but at least there’s some positivity there.

But back to Vincent and Barraclough. Neither of these guys are household names to be sure, but relievers rarely are. Vincent has been in the big leagues for nearly a decade, with a 3.38 ERA mirrored by a 3.38 FIP. In other words, what you see is what you get. He wasn’t good for the Marlins last year (4.43 ERA/5.52 FIP) but for his career he’s struck out a batter per inning, maintained a solid WHIP (1.14) and allowed less than a home run per nine innings.

It’s basically a dart throw — and a good one.

Here are his career numbers compared to another reliever Twins fans are familiar with (Vincent is pitcher A, someone else is pitcher B):

  • Vincent 3.38 ERA/3.38 FIP | Pitcher B 3.10 ERA/3.65 FIP
  • Vincent 1.14 WHIP | Pitcher B 1.21 WHIP
  • Vincent 8.9 K/9 | Pitcher B 8.2 K/9
  • Vincent 2.3 BB/9 | Pitcher B 3.1 BB/9
  • Vincent 0.9 BB/9 | Pitcher B 0.8 HR/9

By now, you might have guessed that Pitcher B is Alex Colome, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in the offseason, while Vincent had to settle for a minor-league deal from the Texas Rangers, who released him earlier this week.

Now I know what you’re thinking — what good is a reliever the Rangers saw no use for? Valid point. But the life of a reliever is a funny one, and both Vincent and Colome are good examples.

Vincent pitched so poorly for the Giants in 2019 (5.58 ERA in 30.2 innings) that he was released, and snapped up by the reliever-starved Phillies for the stretch run. Then, for the Phillies, he turned things around with a 1.93 ERA over the final 14 innings with 17 strikeouts and three unintentional walks.

What’s to say he can’t do it again? It’s certainly far from guaranteed, but on a minor-league deal in late June, this is about as good as it gets.

The same concept will likely apply to Colome this offseason once the Twins buy out his option. He’ll take a make-good deal, and look to cash in a year later if he pitches well in 2022.

Barraclough is way more of a dart throw, but it’s a much harder dart and might miss the board altogether.

The 31-year-old righty is more known for his raw stuff than anything else, and he’s ridden it to 319 strikeouts — and 155 walks — in 252.1 big-league innings. He’s posted a 3.53 ERA, but his name value mostly comes from a strong three-year run with the Marlins from 2015-17 when he posted a 2.87 ERA (2.93 FIP), 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.29 WHIP despite walking 5.5 batters per nine.

At his best, Barraclough could threaten triple digits with his fastball. Now, it’s hard to say for sure because he hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2019, but he was only averaging 93.6 mph with his four-seam fastball, peaking at 96.4 — which is still plenty of heat.

To the surprise of no one, he’s got a pretty good slider. When he’s at his best, the slider can induce a whiff rate in the 20 percent range with a changeup that isn’t far off that mark, either.

Maybe I’m just wish-casting here. Maybe I’m reading too much into an organization signing two relievers on the wrong side of 30. But still, I don’t think these are moves a team makes if they’ve completely waved the white flag.

The 2017 team was 50-53 at the deadline and made the Wild Card game. Oh, did I neglect to mention that?

To get to 50-53, the Twins would have to go 19-11 over their next 30 games. Is it likely? No.

Is it possible?

Guess we’ll just have to watch and see.

Oh, and by the way, the White Sox lost five in a row before eking out a win over the hapless Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. I’m not sayin’, I’m just sayin’.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Brandon Warne

Brandon Warne

Minneapolis, MN
5
Followers
6
Post
203
Views
ABOUT

Warne has covered the Minnesota Twins in some form or fashion for more than a decade, and before that grew a fan of the team. He lives in the suburban Twin Cities area with his wife Amanda and daughter Harper.

 http://accesstwins.substack.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Shoemaker
Person
Zack Littell
Person
Dietrich Enns
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Kyle Barraclough
Person
Kenta Maeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Prospectus#Yetwikimedia Commons#Fangraphs#The New York Yankees#The Washington Nationals#Triple A St Paul#Twitter#The Cincinnati Reds#Sportradar#Fip#Marlins#The Texas Rangers#Giants#Phillies#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBzonecoverage.com

The Twins Can't Afford To Trade Byron Buxton

The Minnesota Twins will have plenty of tough decisions ahead of the trade deadline. And without any hope of making the playoffs this season, they will have plenty of options, including a full-blown fire sale. If they really start to dismantle the roster, the possibility of moving on from Byron Buxton will generate a lot of buzz.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins not ready to activate Byron Buxton

Rocco Baldelli had a sense that Byron Buxton might not be activated during the Twins’ three-game trip to Seattle. Still, the Twins saw benefit to bringing Buxton to Seattle, for two reasons: So coaches and trainers could lay their eyes on him, and for Buxton’s mental health. “Mentally … being...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Brandon Warne

Twins Week in Review: 6/14-20

Welcome to The Minnesota Twins Week in Review -- where we’ll take a deep dive into the week that was for your Twins. We will post on Mondays, and look back from the previous Monday to Sunday since that’s how MLB lines up its schedule.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano starting for Twins Sunday

The Minnesota Twins listed Miguel Sano as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Sano will start at first base and bats sixth while Alex Kirilloff takes a seat. Sano has notched 14 home runs in 220 plate appearances so far this season, with a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 Minnesota Twins to consider via trade

The Minnesota Twins are the most disappointing team in Major League Baseball this season. We thought for sure that they were going to be one of the powerhouse teams in the American League and have not been good at all. At 27-41, they are in last place of the American League Central and trail the Chicago White Sox by 15.5 games for first.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under...
MLBMLB

Vote NOW to make Buxton an ASG starter

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even as Byron Buxton remained sidelined by injury for most of May and June, baseball fans around the country evidently didn't forget his incredible month of April. Buxton is the Twins' lone finalist for the upcoming 2021 All-Star Game in Denver following his third-place finish among American League...
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins defeat Indians 8-2

The Minnesota Twins picked up an 8-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Target Field on Sunday. Mounds View graduate Sam Hentges made the start for the Indians but the Twins gave him a rude homecoming beginning with an RBI single from Trevor Larnach in the first inning. The Twins extended their lead in the second when Andrelton Simmons smashed a two-run homer to left field to go ahead 3-0.
MLBMLB

Sanó vies for playing time in crowded lineup

CHICAGO -- Here's the thing about the Twins starting to get healthy again: At some point, someone is going to get squeezed out of the lineup, whether a younger player who established himself in the opportunity presented by the club's rash of injuries, or someone who had previously been an everyday starter.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy: Minnesota Twins

First up for this series: what does Senior Mascot Correspondent Addy think of the Twins mascot:. Kids say the darndest things. So far, the Twins have won one game against the White Sox this season. However, that happened before half the White Sox made friends with the injured list and the Bench Sox came into play. They also were in the crosshairs of the weird unwritten rules “position player pitching” 3-0 swing from earlier in the season with Yermín Mercedes. The Twins are 14-16 against the division and are third in the AL in home runs (111). Nelson Cruz has 17 of those because I think he sold his soul or something to be this good at 40.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins pitcher Michael Pineda to make rehab start Thursday

CHICAGO – Righthander Michael Pineda, who has not pitched for the Twins since June 13 because of elbow inflammation, is set to make a rehabilitation start on Thursday for Class AAA St. Paul. That puts Pineda, 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA, in line to return to the Twins rotation early...
MLBTwinkie Town

White Sox 7, Twins 6: Almost a comeback

Josh Donaldson got the game started by blasting a 2-run homer in the top of the first inning. Kenta Maeda struggled with his control today, allowing 3 walks and a run in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1, Twins. The White Sox took a 3-2 lead in...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Giolito fires back at Donaldson, White Sox beat Twins 7-6

CHICAGO — (AP) — Lucas Giolito heard what Josh Donaldson said, and he was none too pleased. The ace right-hander had something to say, too. Giolito lobbed an expletive-laced response in Donaldson's direction after the slugger appeared to yell “Not sticky anymore” after a first-inning homer, overshadowing Gavin Sheets' successful big league debut for the Chicago White Sox in a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Wait, Should the Twins Have Kept Kyle Gibson?

Sometimes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. The Minnesota Twins are finding that out in an unlikely way. Former right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is having a career year with the Texas Rangers. The former first-round pick signed with the Rangers in free agency after the 2019...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins needed a strong Kenta Maeda and more; they didn't get it in loss to White Sox

CHICAGO – What the Twins are attempting to do is a John Wick-level impossible task. They opened a series against the White Sox on Tuesday looking to sock it to them and start a 19-game run of dominance through the AL Central that will make them relevant again, make them buyers and not sellers before the trade deadline and make the second half of the season interesting.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Twins 6

The White Sox (46-32) entered tonight having scored 48 runs in only six games against the Twins (33-44). The South Siders hoped to break out of their recent slump with another big game against Minnesota, and sure enough, the offense showed up. The Starters. The first inning was a struggle...
MLBMLB

Maeda labors, lacks command vs. pesky Sox

CHICAGO -- As it turned out, the third time was not the charm for Kenta Maeda. Twice in the last three days, Minnesota’s Opening Day starter had this start pushed back due to rainouts. Once that start finally came, it looked like all of Maeda’s progress since he came off the injured list had been washed away.
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 7, Twins 6: Holy Sheets!

Gavin Sheets spent a day in the majors earlier this season, but didn’t make it into a game and was quickly optioned back to Charlotte. Tuesday night, he did his best to make that look like a mistake. A contact-based offense led by Sheets plus some contact-based pitching from Lucas Giolito combined to give the White Sox a win in the delayed first game of a three-game set against Minnesota at Guaranteed Rate Field.