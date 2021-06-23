Cancel
Player on 'worst baseball card ever' speaks

Cover picture for the articleGreat baseball cards have value that captures baseball at its best, stirs your nostalgic soul and perhaps even enriches your bank account. But strange baseball cards have value, too. They bring not just the stats but the laughs, thanks to poor production, confounding composition or unflattering photography. We’ll let the auctioneers and the hobbyists harp on the great cards. Here, we aim to explore the messiness and the mysteriousness of some of the most bizarre baseball cards of all-time.

Sylvester Stallone
Bob Hamelin
Roberto Clemente
Manny Ramirez
