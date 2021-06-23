Player on 'worst baseball card ever' speaks

What a difference a day can make in MLB DFS. On Tuesday, we had an expansive selection of pitchers to choose from on a 15-game slate. Contrary to what we got on Tuesday, we have a limited number of trustworthy pitchers to choose from on Wednesday. It is a 10-game slate on Wednesday and the highest-priced pitcher on DraftKings happens to be Chris Bassitt of the Oakland Athletics. No offense to Bassitt, he’s probably a nice guy, but I likely won’t have many shares of him due to the bats I want to fit into my lineup. The clash between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox is the only game that has potential weather issues, so I would make sure to keep up with any updates throughout the day.