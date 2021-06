Major League Baseball has informed teams they will be cracking down on pitchers using sticky illegal substances to gain an unfair advantage over hitters and will suspend players who violate this. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says it will be hard for MLB to enforce this rule. He says making the rule is the easy part the hard part it holding people accountable for violating it. Souhan says umpires are now going to have to determine the difference between using legal substances like rosin and water from illegal substances that can include pine tar and sun screen lotion.