Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports. The Houston Astros offense has found itself with a nice platoon option with Robel Garcia and Abraham Toro, while both infielders are helping fill the void of Alex Bregman. We still don’t have a return date for the All-Star third baseman, but it does sound like it will be an extended stint on the injured list. As another option, Yuli Gurriel, who used to be a regular third baseman, has been pointed to as another possibility when building the lineup.