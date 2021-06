6/19 Cup of Coffee: It was a big night on the farm, with some of the 2021 season's top performers again grabbing the spotlight. Jarren Duran blasted a monster home run in Worcester's victory, while Brayan Bello (pictured) was dominant in his second start since his promotion to Double-A Portland. The top prospect from the 2018-19 international class made a splash in his stateside debut as Eduardo Lopez teamed with Gilberto Jimenez to lead the Salem victory. The only loss of the night came out of Greenville, as the Drive's seven-game winning streak was snapped despite the best efforts of Brandon Howlett.