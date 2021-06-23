"Massive" Drop in U.S. Life Expectancy Partly From COVID-19

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped almost two years between 2018 and 2020, the biggest drop since WWII. Hyejin Kang/Shutterstock. If you think life expectancy in the United States is among the longest in the world, you're wrong. In fact, the gap between how long people live in the U.S. compared to those in other high-income countries has been widening for decades. A team of researchers led by Steven Woolf, M.D., director emeritus of Virginia Commonwealth University's Center on Society and Health, wanted to know why.