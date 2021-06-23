Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

"Massive" Drop in U.S. Life Expectancy Partly From COVID-19

Posted by 
HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 6 days ago

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped almost two years between 2018 and 2020, the biggest drop since WWII. Hyejin Kang/Shutterstock. If you think life expectancy in the United States is among the longest in the world, you're wrong. In fact, the gap between how long people live in the U.S. compared to those in other high-income countries has been widening for decades. A team of researchers led by Steven Woolf, M.D., director emeritus of Virginia Commonwealth University's Center on Society and Health, wanted to know why.

health.howstuffworks.com
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
543
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Expectancy#Life Expectancies#U S#Covid 19#Income Inequality#Bmj#Journal#Black Americans#Hispanic#Jama#1 87 Year#Cdc#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Surpasses 600,000

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States surpassed 600,000, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Globally, the virus has claimed the lives of 3.8 million people. The United States leads the world in total deaths and accounts for 16% of the fatalities. Brazil's death toll...
Public Healththesaxon.org

Deaths from covid-19 drop in the US; youth and blacks most affected

(CNN) — Deaths from covid-19 have fallen dramatically in the United States – average daily deaths are less than a tenth of what they were at the peak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University – but nearly 300 people continue to die every day. . Some groups are more at risk than others.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. expected to miss Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal

As CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports, the White House admits on Tuesday that it won't meet President Biden's goal of partially vaccinating at least 70% of adults by July 4. Then CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports that top officials and health experts are urging young adults to get vaccinated as the Delta variant takes hold. Then Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the rest of the coronavirus headlines of the day.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Study: U.S. life expectancy dropped amid coronavirus pandemic

A new study, co-authored by a University of Colorado Boulder assistant professor, found life expectancy in the United States dropped by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The findings, published Wednesday in “The BMJ,” a medical journal of the British Medical Association, show the pandemic...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop to lowest level since March 2020, but young adults are a growing challenge

There was encouraging news about America's COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. Deaths from the new coronavirus have dropped to an average of 292 a day, from more than 3,400 a day in mid-January, according to Johns Hopkins University's data, and about 11,400 new cases are reported each day, down from more than 250,000 a day in early January. COVID-19 vaccines are the main cause of the shrinking pandemic in the U.S., and as of Monday, at least 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Limited Impact From Covid-19, Says Australian Life Insurers

CANBERRA, Australia — The coronavirus pandemic has had limited impact on the life insurance industry and in many cases the outcome was much better than anticipated, two of Australia’s leading life insurers have said. The top bosses of market leader TAL and rival ClearView on June 25 told a House...
Public HealthAOL Corp

U.S. life expectancy drops by 'horrific' amount during pandemic

Average life expectancy in the United States plummeted in 2020, widening the life expectancy gap between the U.S. and other high-income countries. The decline was particularly sharp among Hispanic and Black Americans, a new study found. Health experts anticipated life expectancy would drop during the pandemic, but how much it...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Life expectancy in U.S. declines amid pandemic

By the time a mysterious respiratory disease began circling the globe in early 2020, American life spans had already been under two decades of steady downward pressure from drug overdoses, suicides, gun violence and chronic illnesses linked to poverty and despair. Americans were in trouble, with an average life expectancy...